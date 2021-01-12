Srinivas edges Arif

K. Srinivas stayed in the hunt for the National crown as he edged past a resurgent Mohammed Arif in the second knock-out round of the Indian online carrom challenge.

Executing an ultimate slam in the fifth board that fetched him 10 positive points, Srinivas was able to keep his score to 13 over eight boards. Mohd. Arif looked set for a dramatic finish on the last board, but missed the last shot for the ultimate slam. The white slam brought the score down to 15 for Arif, while an ultimate slam could have reduced it to 10.

In the final, Srinivas was scheduled to face Mohd. Ghufran.

In the women’s event, S. Shainy beat Nagajothi Kathavarayan by four points to earn the right to face Rashmi Kumari in the final. Shainy had earlier beat Kajal Kumari.