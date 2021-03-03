Swiss Open | Srikanth wards off Sameer

K. Srikanth overcame compatriot Sameer Verma 18-21, 21-18, 21-11 to make a winning start at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.
Sourabh Verma won his opener against Switzerland’s Christian Kirchmayr 21-19, 21-18 and Ajay Jayaram went past Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand 21-12, 21-13.
However, H.S. Prannoy made his exit after losing to France’s Mark Calijouw 19-21, 21-9, 17-21.
The results (first round):
Men: K. Srikanth bt Sameer Verma 18-21, 21-18, 21-11; Ajay Jayaram bt Sitthikom Thammasin (Tha) 21-12, 21-13; Sourabh Verma bt Christian Kirchmayr (Sui) 21-19, 21-18; Mark Calijouw (Fra) bt H.S. Prannoy 21-19, 9-21, 21-17.
Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty bt Christopher Grimley & Matthew Grimley (Sco) 21-18, 19-21, 21-16.
Mixed doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Ashwini Ponnappa bt Hafiz Faizal & Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Ina) 21-18, 21-10; Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith (Eng) bt Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy went down 21-18, 21-15.
