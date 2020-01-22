Other Sports

Srikanth, Verma bow out of Thailand Open

Kidambi Srikanth of India. File

Kidambi Srikanth of India. File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

They suffered first-round defeats.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Thailand Masters Badminton after suffering first-round defeats here.

Verma lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 16-21 15-21 in a 39-minute men’s singles match in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The story went on similar lines for the fifth seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21, in a match that lasted 48 minutes.

This was Srikanth’s third consecutive first-round exit this season.

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy are scheduled to start their campaign later in the day.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
badminton
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 3:15:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/srikanth-verma-bow-out-of-thailand-open/article30623435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY