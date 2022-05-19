Srikanth pulls out of Thailand Open, gives Nhat Nguyen a walkover in second round

Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen

Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, exited from the Thailand Open after handing a walkover to his opponent in the men's singles second round match in Bangkok on May 19.

Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen. The reason for his withdrawal is not yet known.

The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21 21-10 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women's singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16 14-21 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 20-22 against sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women's doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, seeded sixth and ranked seventh in the world, will face Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Korea's Uber Cup win.

Sindhu had staved off a spirited challenge from world number 62, USA's Lauren Lam, in the opening round.