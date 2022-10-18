Srikanth enters second round of Denmark Open

Srikanth got his acts together at the nick of time and reeled off eight straight points to move to 16-10 in the second game taking the match to the decider

PTI Odense
October 18, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidambi Srikanth. File | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus to progress to the second round of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Returning to the venue where he had claimed the title five years ago, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist notched up a 17-21 21-14 21-12 win over the world number 14 Hong Kong player in a 56-minute contest.

Coming into the match with a 3-3 head-to-head record, Srikanth found the going tough against Angus and soon fell behind as the Hong Kong player eked out a 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Angus didn't allow the Indian to make a comeback to eventually take the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth managed to take a 6-3 lead but Angus turned the tables to grab a 10-8 lead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Srikanth got his acts together at the nick of time and reeled off eight straight points to move to 16-10. He kept his calm to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, Srikanth came out all guns blazing to jump to a 11-4 cushion at the interval. He produced some good quality shots at the net and also covered the court well to seal the match comfortably with a sharp return at his rivals front court.

The former world number one Indian will take on 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the next round.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
badminton

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app