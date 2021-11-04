Other Sports

Srikanth and Sourabh advance in HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament

K. Srikanth. File   | Photo Credit: AP

K. Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, even as H.S. Prannoy made a first round exit, in the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Srikanth, seeded sixth, beat Koki Watanabe of Japan 21-15, 21-10 in 32 minutes, while Sourabh received a walkover in his first round match against Max Weisskirchen of Germany.

Prannoy went down 21-16, 17-21, 7-21 to the lower-ranked Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen in a match that lasted 57 minutes.

The results (first round): Men: K. Srikanth bt Koki Watanabe (Jpn) 21-15, 21-10; Sourabh Verma w/o Max Weisskirchen (Ger); Nhat Nguyen (Ire) bt H.S. Prannoy 16-21, 21-17, 21-7.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2021 1:04:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/srikanth-and-sourabh-advance-in-hylo-open-super-500-badminton-tournament/article37331285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY