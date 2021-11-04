Srikanth and Sourabh advance in HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament

Prannoy ousted in the opening round

K. Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, even as H.S. Prannoy made a first round exit, in the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Srikanth, seeded sixth, beat Koki Watanabe of Japan 21-15, 21-10 in 32 minutes, while Sourabh received a walkover in his first round match against Max Weisskirchen of Germany.

Prannoy went down 21-16, 17-21, 7-21 to the lower-ranked Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen in a match that lasted 57 minutes.

The results (first round): Men: K. Srikanth bt Koki Watanabe (Jpn) 21-15, 21-10; Sourabh Verma w/o Max Weisskirchen (Ger); Nhat Nguyen (Ire) bt H.S. Prannoy 16-21, 21-17, 21-7.