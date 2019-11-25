Srikanth also pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Former World No. 1 K. Srikanth has pulled out of the Premier Badminton League to be played from January 20 next year.
A day after London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to announce her decision not to play, Srikanth posted his decision on Instagram on Monday.
"It is a tough road ahead. Need to go full throttle and fulfil the expectations that lie on me," he said. "Hence, I won't be playing in the PBL this season to focus more on international events. Wish Blrraptors (Bengaluru Raptors) all the very best and hope for a smashing season this year as well."
