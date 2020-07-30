Srihari rues time lost in lockdown

If things had gone well, Srihari Nataraj would have now been in Tokyo, competing with the world’s best swimmers. While COVID-19 forced the postponement of the Olympics, the Indian government’s continued prohibition of swimming activities — gyms have been allowed to open but not pools — has meant that the country’s best swimmers haven’t so much as wet their feet since late March.

“I am at a loss for words. A break for a month or two is understandable, but pretty much everyone around the world has started training but us,” Srihari told The Hindu. “The amount of progress we could have made in these months…. we have lost it all. There is still time for the Olympics, but we can’t swim for a month and expect to do well. We need to start now.”

Swimming careers are notoriously short — the late teens and early 20s are considered peak years. Srihari is 19 and, after a record-breaking season last year, remains the nation’s best bet to achieve the elusive A-mark Olympic Qualifying Time. In the 100m backstroke, he is 0.84 seconds behind.

“I expected a lot of drop in my timings in the last six months,” he said. “Now it is going to take me another four to five months to make up for it. And from now till the next guidelines come out in September, I will waste one more month of my career waiting.”

During the lockdown, Srihari has occupied himself with fitness drills with some gym equipment. But it’s the feel of water he is desperate for. “I have had some of my best races when I have done very little gym work. I know of people who can lift a lot more than me but cannot use that strength in water. So regardless of the gym time, if I don't get two sessions a day in the pool, it's not of much use. The feel of the water matters more than the strength.”

Travel abroad

Going abroad to train was something he thought about too. “I tried contacting my friend Tarun who travelled to Sydney in Australia and has started training. The federation (SFI) is also looking at a few places, but nothing is final yet.

“I try to not bother about the negative stuff, but I do think about the months lost. Right now I am supposed to be in Tokyo and I am not. That’s definitely a disappointment.”