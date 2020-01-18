Srihari eyeing ‘A’ qualification mark

Promising swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who is the most well-known face in the swimming arena of the Khelo India Youth Games here and has gathered 13 gold medals in two editions, is looking to better his medal haul this time.

The Karnataka swimmer, who bagged six gold in 2018 and seven in 2019, aims to pocket the yellow metal in all of his eight events this year. He began by claiming the boys’ under-21 100m backstroke title on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is using the platform here to prepare for a bigger target — the ‘A’ qualification mark of 53.85 in 100m backstroke, which can assure him a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

“In 100m backstroke, I am 0.8 away from the ‘A’ qualifying time. All my coaches, parents, teammates and the federation believe that I can do it. I know I can do it. I am working on getting faster. I am keeping it simple — I need to go fast in the first 50m and need to come back faster in the last 50m,” Srihari told The Hindu.

“I am working better and smarter and harder than I ever did. I am making sure to do the best I can. We are going to make it really intense this year. Hopefully, it will work out.”

Srihari, who bettered the National records a few times in 2019, took heart from his improved performance last year. “The last year was the best of my career. I dropped a lot of time, qualified (for the Olympics) in the ‘B’ qualification (time of 54.69 in the World junior championships). Unfortunately I just missed a medal in the 50m backstroke (after finishing sixth). Made it to two finals.

“I am happy with how it is going. It’s good progression. I felt stronger than ever. I am faster and I hope this goes on. I am confident of doing a lot better than what I have done so far.”

Srihari said the Khelo India platform helped him in more ways than one. “This is where I can work on my races, figure out mistakes and focus on the tiny details. Also, it gives good financial support,” said Srihari.