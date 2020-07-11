SRFI looks for a foreign coach

CHENNAI

11 July 2020 21:39 IST

Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) — through the Sports Authority of India — has invited applications from foreign coaches for the Indian teams from October this year, for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

The candidates are required to be below 50 years of age and able to travel with the team for major events. The applicant should also have “good knowledge of the doubles game of squash.”

The period of the coach's recruitment will be two years. The last date of submission of entries is July 22.

“We spoke to SAI about a foreign coach and they said the process is that you have to put an advertisement. Only those who apply will be considered,” Cyrus Poncha, secretary of SRFI told The Hindu here on Saturday.