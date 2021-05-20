Sreejesh is FIH Athletes’ Committee member

Lausanne

20 May 2021 21:49 IST

India hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh was on Thursday appointed as a member of the FIH Athletes’ Committee during the virtual meeting of the Executive Board.

“The EB confirmed the appointment of four new members for the Athletes’ Committee.

“Sreejesh Parattu (IND), Marlena Rybacha (POL), Mohamed Mea (RSA) and Matt Swann (AUS) are now joining the Committee,” FIH said in a release.

