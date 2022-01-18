Sr. National basketball postponed

CHENNAI:

18 January 2022 22:08 IST

The senior National basketball championships scheduled to be held in Chennai from January 23 to 30 has been postponed due to the emerging spike in Omicron variant of COVID-19 all over India and the rapid surge in cases in Tamil Nadu and restrictions imposed by the State Government, according to a release from Basketball Federation of India.

The Tamil Nadu Basketball Association is mulling hosting the Nationals in March.

