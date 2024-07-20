ADVERTISEMENT

Indian boys enter pre-quarterfinals; girls assured of last-eight spot

Published - July 20, 2024 05:24 pm IST - Houston

Sports Bureau

India boys defeated Brazil 3-0 to the top three-team Group-F with a clean slate on Friday in the team event of World junior squash championships here, and will meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals.

India girls beat Brazil and Australia by identical 3-0 margins to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth and will play Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.

Indian results: Boys (Group-F): Bt Brazil 3-0 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Caio Paiva 11-1, 11-4, 11-7; Shaurya Bawa bt Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7, 11-6).

Girls (Group-D): Bt Brazil 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Anahat Singh bt Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2,11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3).

Bt Australia 3-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Emily Lamb 11-6,11-13,11-4,11-3; Anahat bt Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Nirupama bt Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3,11-5).

