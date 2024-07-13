GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anahat Singh progresses to third round

Published - July 13, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Sports Bureau

India’s Anahat Singh moved into the girls’ third round of the World junior squash championships in Houston on Friday.

The 16-year-old women’s National champion, seeded 5/8, eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye, and will next meet Samantha Jaffe (17/32) of the USA.

Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson (NZ), while five Indian boys recorded first-round victories.

Other Indian results: Boys: First round: Ayaan Vaziralli bt Md. Alnasfan (Saudi Arabia) 12-10, 11-6, 11-5; Shaurya Bawa (17/32) bt Md. Ammad (Pak) 12-10, 11-3, 11-9; K.S. Arihant bt Jonathan Reyes (Phi) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6; Harith Danial Jefri (9/16) (Mas) bt Tanveet Singh Mundra 11-4, 11-7, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani (17/32) bt Shu Takahashi (Jpn) 11-3, 11-3, 11-9; Avlokit Singh bt Kasper Cheung (Aus) 11-9, 11-9, 11-2.

Girls: Second round: Malika Elkaraksy (17/32) (Egy) bt Shameena Riaz 11-3, 11-6, 11-2; Dixon Hill (17/32) (USA) bt Nirupama Dubey 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Helen Tang (17/32) (HKG) bt Unnati Tripathi 11-4, 11-5, 11-8.; First round: Shameena bt Maiden-Lee Coe (NZ) 11-4, 13-11, 11-1; Nirupama bt Maria Gomez (Col) 11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4; Savannah Moxham (Bel) bt Sehar Nayar 11-8, 11-7, 11-5; Unnati bt Mariam Ayad (Ger) 12-10, 11-2, 11-2; Tiana -- bye.

squash

