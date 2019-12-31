Squash Rackets Federation chooses nine for British Open junior squash

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has decided to restrict to nine the entries from India at the British Junior Open, considered the premier international event for juniors.

Five get government funds

Accordingly, five players with the best record at the Nationals and the Asian championship in 2019 have been picked for participation with funding from the Government.

Four more National champions in various age categories have also been given the nod for participation at own cost.

Earlier, entries of players with a fairly good ranking, routed through the federation, used to be accepted, said SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha.

“Last year 25 players went to Birmingham for the event.

“But, this time, in keeping with the status of the tournament, it was decided that only the best performers, who would present a better picture of Indian squash, would be participating,” he added.

Players to be funded by Government:

1. Veer Chotrani (Asian U-19 winner, did not participate in National, SRFI rank 2); 2. Yash Fadte (Asian U-19 silver, National champion, rank 1).

3. Neel Joshi (Asian U-17 silver, National champion, rank 1); 4. Sanya Vats (Asian girls U-19 silver, National champion, rank 1); 5. Anahat Singh (Asian U-13 silver, National champion, rank 1).

At own cost: 1. Yuvraj Wadhwani (U-15 National boys’ champion, rank 1); 2. Aishwarya Khubchandani (U-17 National girls’ champion, rank 1).

3. Tiana Parasrampuria (U-15 National girls’ champion, rank 1); 4. Darshil Parasrampuria (U-11 National boys’ champion, rank 2).