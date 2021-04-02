Squash | Mangaonkar outplays Abhay

Mahesh Mangaonkar has been playing rock solid so far in the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament here. Be it his touch play or the powerful strokes unleashed with a lot of variety from the backcourt, the 27-year-old top seed has been one-up against all opponents.
Against an improving Abhay Singh, Mangaonkar never let his guard down as he tamed the 22-year-old fellow Indian 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 to reach the men’s final on Thursday.
The top seed will meet a tough challenger in Todd Harrity of the USA, who dismantled Egypt’s Karim El Hammamy 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-1.
Mangaonkar will be the lone Indian player in the finals as Tanvi Khanna was outplayed by Hana Moataz of Egypt 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 in 32 minutes in the women’s semifinals.
Tanvi showed signs of a comeback when she won the third game, but Hana proved to be way too powerful and crafty for the Indian, closing out the fourth in a jiffy.
Earlier, in the all-Egyptian semifinal, the left-handed and unseeded Malak Kamal defeated Rana Ismail, seeded seventh 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10. Malak will now take on Hana in the final.
The results (semifinals): Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Abhay Singh 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.
Todd Harrity (USA) bt Karim El Hammamy (Egy) 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-1.
Women: Malak Kamal (Egy) bt Rana Ismail (Egy) 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10.
Hana Moataz (Egy) bt Tanvi Khanna 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5.