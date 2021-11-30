Other Sports

Squash | Indian teams begin well

Indian teams had a winning start to their campaign in the Asian team squash championships on Tuesday. While the men beat Iraq and Philippines 3-0, the women scored an identical win over Philippines.

The results: Men: Pool A: India 3 bt Iraq 0 (Ramit Tandon bt Rasool Hashim Al-Sultani 11-9, 11-8, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Abdullah Hashim Al-Sultani 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; S. Velavan bt Hasanain Obeid Dakheel 11-4, 11-3, 11-4).

India bt Philippines 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Robert Andrew Garcia 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Mangaonkar bt David William Pelino 11-1, 11-6, 11-6; Velavan bt Reymark Bergomia 11-5, 11-7, 11-2).

Women: Pool B: India 3 bt Philippines 0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Jemyca Aribado 11-3, 11-8, 11-4; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Urwashi Joshi bt Lizette Reyes 11-2, 11-3, 11-2).


