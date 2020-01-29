Squash | Harinder to lead Indian challenge

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will spearhead the Indian challenge in the HCL-SRFI international series squash tournament to be held at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, from January 31 to February 2.

This will be fourth in the series of tournaments being played in the country to help the Indian players get adequate international exposure and improve their ranking.

Players from Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Egypt, Japan and Canada are expected to compete in the tournament.

Harinder Pal had won the event in Mumbai, on his return to the circuit after injury. Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna will be leading the women players.

“We have received a great response in every city, and we are hopeful that audience in Jaipur will be equally excited to see the Indian stars battle for the title in the glass court,” said the chief strategy officer of HCL, Sundar Mahalingam, in a statement released on Tuesday.

The secretary-general of the Squash Racquet Federation of India (SRFI), Cyrus Poncha, also expressed confidence that the experience and exposure to quality international opposition would help in the progress of the Indian players.