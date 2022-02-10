Squash | Dipika Pallikal to participate in World doubles

Dipika Pallikal will be taking part in an international tournament — the World doubles championships from April 5 to 9 in Glasgow —after a gap of more than three years.

The former World No. 10, who had twins last October, will be pairing with Joshna Chinappa in Glasgow.

The last time the pair took part was in the 2018 Commonwealth Games when it bagged a silver.

“Dipika, Joshna (Chinappa) & Saurav (Ghosal) had training sessions over the last few months at ISTA in Chennai. Based on Dipika’s past performance we have included her in the World doubles.

“There will be a selection trials here on April 14 to pick the team for CWG & Asian Games in consultation with our new foreign coach Chris Walker,” Cyrus Poncha, Secretary of Squash Racquets Federation of India, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The team:

Men’s doubles: Vikram Malhotra & Ramit Tandon.

Women’s doubles: Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal.

Mixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal & Dipika; Vikram & Joshna.

Foreign coach: Chris Walker.