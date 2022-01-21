Spurt in positive cases at SAI

34 players and staff have been affected by COVID-19

A total of 34 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified from 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence here.

Sixteen athletes and one coach from the Indian senior men’s hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic.

Fifteen players have tested positive in the Indian junior women’s hockey team, training for the World Cup in April. While three of them are asymptomatic, the rest are symptomatic. The two other positive members constitute an India senior women’s hockey team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team.