Other Sports

Spurt in positive cases at SAI

A total of 34 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified from 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence here.

Sixteen athletes and one coach from the Indian senior men’s hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic.

Fifteen players have tested positive in the Indian junior women’s hockey team, training for the World Cup in April. While three of them are asymptomatic, the rest are symptomatic. The two other positive members constitute an India senior women’s hockey team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 10:36:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/spurt-in-positive-cases-at-sai/article38305031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY