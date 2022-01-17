Sportstar Aces: Sportswoman of the year nominees

17 January 2022 22:48 IST

Lovlina, Avani and Mirabai make it to the shortlist

Avani Lekhara (shooting): Avani was simply dazzling in Tokyo, scripting history by emerging as the first Indian woman gold medallist in the Paralympics.

In 2021: Won gold in 10m air rifle in Tokyo, won bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions in Tokyo.

Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting): She landed India’s first medal in Tokyo, taking silver in the 49kg category. Mirabai became the second Indian, after Karnam Malleswari (Sydney 2000), to win a weightlifting Olympic medal.

In 2021: Silver in Tokyo.

Lovlina Borgohain (boxing): The gritty 24-year-old from Assam was struck by a bout of COVID-19 in the run-up to Tokyo, but it didn’t stop her from becoming the second Indian woman boxer, after Mary Kom (London 2012) to win an Olympic medal.

In 2021: Won a bronze in the 69kg section in Tokyo.

