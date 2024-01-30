Sportstar ACES awards | Nominations for the Moment of the Year

January 30, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Indian sports had many moments to cherish in 2023. It is time to celebrate these landmark moments and achievements at the Sportstar ACES Awards.

Here are the nominees for the Club/State team of the year award:

Virat Kohli moved clear of former teammate and India great Sachin Tendulkar with a record-breaking 50th ODI in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home ground of Tendulkar. Kohli reached the landmark in trademark fashion, completing a brisk two despite battling cramps. Once the milestone was reached, Kohli leapt and then bowed down to Tendulkar, his childhood hero, and the maestro heartily applauded from the stands.

Indian men’s football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, secured victory with a decisive goal during the Intercontinental Cup match against Vanuatu. To share the joyous news of impending parenthood, he celebrated in front of his wife, the ball tucked warmly within his jersey — a customary gesture in football worldwide to announce such delightful moments to the fans.

When Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem pulled out on the eve of the Asian Games javelin throw final due to injury, Neeraj Chopra’s path to Asian Games gold seemed guaranteed. But when the controversy surrounding Neeraj’s first throw overshadowed the competition, Kishore Kumar Jena stepped up by recording his personal best throw of 86.77 m, momentarily propelling himself to first place. Neeraj immediately embraced his countryman to celebrate his achievement. The Olympic champion eventually secured gold and Jena a well-deserved silver. “It was fun pushing each other,” Neeraj said later. In that embrace, one saw a snapshot of Indian javelin’s future.

Armless archer Sheetal Devi made headlines in October when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games.

The 16-year-old, who hails from Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was born with phocomelia, a disorder causing underdeveloped limbs. Without arms, she learned to use a bow and arrow using her feet and started training full-time in archery only two years ago.

Videos of her mounting the bow and using her right foot and mouth to steady the equipment before shooting perfect 10s went viral. From celebrities to the political brass, praise flooded in for the resilience and talent of the young girl, who eventually went on to finish the year as the No. 1 archer in open compound.

Jyothi Yarraji secured the silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games amidst a backdrop of controversy and drama. Initially disqualified for a false start, she was allowed to take part pending a thorough post-race review. The official verdict came approximately half-an-hour after the conclusion of the race. The decision not only vindicated Jyothi, but also pushed her from third to second. It was her fourth fastest run of the year, and the eighth time she ran under 13s in 2023.

The voting lines close on Jan. 31.