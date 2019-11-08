Other Sports

Sports scribe Garud passes away

Sports journalist Yogesh Garud, 45, passed away here on Thursday night. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Garud worked with Kannada daily Prajavani before moving to Vijaya Karnataka as Sports Editor.

Later he became a freelance journalist.

He was also a part of various television panel discussions besides doing a stint in radio.

Garud also served the Sports Writers Association of Bangalore (SWAB) and was its former secretary.

He was also a former vice-president of the Sports Journalists Federation of India.

SWAB and the Press Club of Bangalore condoled Garud’s demise.

