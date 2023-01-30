ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Ministry launches app for Khelo India Youth Games 2023

January 30, 2023 04:10 am | Updated January 29, 2023 10:36 pm IST - Bhopal

The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button

PTI

Riders take part in a bicycle rally to create awareness regarding fitness and sports ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Sports Ministry has launched a mobile application for the athletes taking part in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

The Games will be held in Bhopal from January 30 to February 11. The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button.

The app gives an athlete a chance to check if his or her verified documents have been uploaded, before the start of the Games.

After successful registration, the athlete can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, the hotel in which the athlete has to stay, transportation plan for to and from the venue, as well as important contact numbers on which athletes can call in case of an emergency.

