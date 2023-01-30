HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sports Ministry launches app for Khelo India Youth Games 2023

The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button

January 30, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Riders take part in a bicycle rally to create awareness regarding fitness and sports ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Sunday.

Riders take part in a bicycle rally to create awareness regarding fitness and sports ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Sports Ministry has launched a mobile application for the athletes taking part in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

The Games will be held in Bhopal from January 30 to February 11. The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button.

The app gives an athlete a chance to check if his or her verified documents have been uploaded, before the start of the Games.

After successful registration, the athlete can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, the hotel in which the athlete has to stay, transportation plan for to and from the venue, as well as important contact numbers on which athletes can call in case of an emergency.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.