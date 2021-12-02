Sports Ministry doubles athletes in MOC

Bhutia.

The Union Sports Ministry has strengthened the Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) with more athletes to make it even more “athlete centric” in its attempt to best prepare the elite athletes for the Paris Olympics through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Bhaichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George, Sardara Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquinha, Monalisa Mehta and Trupti Murgunde will be the athletes in the Mission Olympics Cell.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur acknowledged the guiding role of the athletes in the MOC for India winning seven medals in the Tokyo Olympics and 19 medals in the Paralympics, while expanding the cell with more athletes.

IOA president, and presidents of some of the National Federations, apart from officials of SAI and Ministry, will be part of the MOC which will be chaired by the SAI Director General.

The MOC: Baichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Trupti Murgunde, Sardara Singh, Viren Rasquinha, Malav Shroff, Monalisa Mehta, presidents of IOA, WFI, AAI and BFI, Executive Director (teams), SAI; Director (sports), MYAS; CEO, TOPS (convenor) and Joint CEO, TOPS (co-convenor).