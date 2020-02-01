Warriors’ impressive run continues

North-Eastern Warriors continued its impressive run in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) with a convincing 5-0 win over Pune 7 Aces at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Even as the match was effectively sealed in Warriors’ favour by the time Rituparna Das took on World No. 10 Michelle Li, the highlight was the former’s brilliant fightback under pressure.

After winning the first game with ease, Michelle was surprised by Rituparna’s tenacity and grit in the second.

In the decider, Michelle took a comfortable 9-4 lead before Rituparna scored four points in-a-row to put pressure on her more reputed rival with delectable net game. At 13-14, the Pune shuttler’s erratic backhand return saw Michelle avoid a major embarrassment.

In the first match of the evening, World No. 45 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Warriors came back strongly after a dismal start to defeat a fighting Kazumasa Sakai.

Major upset

In a major upset, Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na of Warriors shocked the World No. 13 pair of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock with a clinical performance in Pune’s Trump match, giving the team a 2-0 lead.

World No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu made it 3-0 when he outclassed World No. 31 Lo Kean Yew. Lee was vastly superior and had an amazing range of strokes. His jump smashes to the corners of the seemingly hapless opponent were just too good.

The only win for Pune came from the men’s doubles combine of Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan.

The results:

North-Eastern Warriors bt Pune 7 Aces 5-0 (Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk bt Kazumasa Sakai 15-13, 15-14; Lee Yong Dae & Kim Ha Na bt Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock (T) 15-6, 15-8; Lee Cheuk Yiu bt Loh Kean Yew 15-12, 15-8; Michelle Li (T) bt Rituparna Das 15-8, 13-15, 15-13; Bodin Isara & G. Krishna Prasad lost to Chirag Shetty & Hendra Setiawan 12-15, 8-15).