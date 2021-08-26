Spirited Bhavina qualifies for the next stage

Overcomes Britain’s Shackleton in an exciting clash; Sonalben loses

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel defeated Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in a thrilling Group A contest in women’s singles - Class 4 on Thursday.

She saved a game point in the fourth game before taking the lead and clinching the issue. The win helped Bhavina qualify for the next round.

Sonalben Patel, however, lost to Lee Mi-gyu of South Korea in a women’s singles Group D - Class 3 match. Lee beat Sonalben 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9. Sonalben won the closely fought opening game but was not able to sustain the momentum.

China’s Guo Lingling won the women’s 41kg powerlifting event, sending the world record tumbling and helping her country join Australia at the top of the medals table with six gold each.

Spanish cyclist Alfonso Cabello had the best time ever in the men’s C4 1000m time trial, adding to the nine world records eclipsed in track cycling and swimming on Wednesday.

The Games’ youngest Paralympian, 14-year-old Uganda swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe, competed in the 100m breaststroke in the SB8 category.

Touch the clouds

Kukundakwe, who was born without her right forearm and has an impairment to her left hand, did not make the final but said she felt she could “touch the clouds” after a personal best time.

She said she wants to change attitudes towards people with disabilities, and give “the kids a chance.”