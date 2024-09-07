GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speed Chess: Magnus Carlsen beats Hans Niemann in first encounter since cheating scandal

The Norwegian also prevailed 7-2 in the longer format (5 minutes per game with a one-second increment per move), before drawing the 3+1 time control 4-4 and the bullet section 6.5-6.5.

Published - September 07, 2024 06:17 am IST - PARIS

Reuters
International Chess Federation (FIDE) world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway poses ahead of his Speed Chess Championship semifinal against Hans Niemann of the U.S., in Paris.

International Chess Federation (FIDE) world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway poses ahead of his Speed Chess Championship semifinal against Hans Niemann of the U.S., in Paris. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chess great Magnus Carlsen beat nemesis Hans Niemann 17.5-12.5 to advance to the Speed Chess Championship final on Friday (September 6, 2024), in their first face-off since the world number one accused his American rival of cheating two years ago.

The Norwegian also prevailed 7-2 in the longer format (5 minutes per game with a one-second increment per move), before drawing the 3+1 time control 4-4 and the bullet section 6.5-6.5.

One of the last games was aborted as Niemann complained about technical problems with his mouse and the server, although Carlsen's lead was effectively unassailable.

On Sunday (September 8, 2024), Carlsen faces France's Alireza Firouzja, who beat world number two Hikaru Nakamura of the U.S. 16-11 earlier on Friday.

Players are competing online but physically present at an arena in central Paris, sitting close to each other with noise-cancelling headphones in front of hundreds of spectators.

They are also being followed by thousands on the website of organisers Chess.com.

At the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, Niemann beat Carlsen with the black pieces and the Norwegian withdrew from the tournament, issuing a statement implying his opponent had cheated.

Shortly after the controversy, Carlsen had resigned against Niemann after making only one move in an online tournament, effectively refusing to play.

Niemann filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Carlsen and Chess.com in October 2022 after the allegations that he had cheated.

A U.S. judge dismissed the lawsuit in June last year.

Chess.com later said all parties had resolved their dispute and agreed to move forward without further litigation.

Published - September 07, 2024 06:17 am IST

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.