Special camp arranged for Indian squash team ahead of Asian Games

All the top squash players who are part of the Asian Games team, including Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Abhay Singh, Harinderpal Singh (men) and Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh (women) are expected to participate

September 06, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

A special camp will be held for the Indian squash team at the Indian Squash Training Academy here from September 12 to 22 ahead of the Asian Games. The Indian team will be leaving for Hangzhou on September 23.

All the top squash players who are part of the Asian Games team, including Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Abhay Singh, Harinderpal Singh (men) and Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh (women) are expected to participate.

The highlight is the presence of two former World No. 1s James Willstrop of England, and France’s Gregory Gaultier in the camp. Rory Stewart of Australia and Salma Hany of Egypt (women’s World No. 13) will be the sparring players in the camp.

India’s foreign coach Chris Walker will join the camp on September 16.

Squash Rackets Federation of India Secretary Cyrus Poncha said that having the top players in Gaultier and James would be of immense help to the Indian team.

“Gregory was with us in the last Commonwealth Games camp in Chennai. He will be of great use in singles. James (Willstrop) has been a multiple CWG medallist in singles and doubles. So, he will be of great help in doubles as well. Stewart is a silver medallist in the World doubles championships held in Glasgow last year,” he said.

