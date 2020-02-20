Spain Masters | Saina makes quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal secured a straight game win over Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina to storm into women’s quarterfinals of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters badminton here on Thursday.

Saina brushed aside Maria 21-10, 21-19 in the second round to set up a last-eight clash with Thailand’s third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who has beaten the Indian twice in the last two encounters.

Sameer Verma also made it to the last eight with a hard-fought 21-14, 16-21, 21-15 win over Germany’s Kai Schaefer.

However, K. Srikanth went down 21-6, 21-17 to fellow Indian Ajay Jayaram, dashing his hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Srikanth desperately needs to win a tournament or make it to the quarters and semifinals consistently to qualify for the Olympics.

The results (second round):

Men: Sameer Verma bt Kai Schaefer (Ger) 21-14, 16-21, 21-15; Ajay Jayaram bt K. Srikanth 21-6, 21-17.

Women: Saina Nehwal bt Maria Ulitina (Ukr) 21-10, 21-19. Doubles: Gabriela Stoeva & Stefani Stoeva (Bul) N. Sikki Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa 21-18, 21-14.

Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat & Lai Shevon Jemie (Mas) bt Sikki & Pranaav Jerry Chopra 21-16, 17-21, 21-11.