South Korea beat Japan to win group at Sudirman Cup

Four-time champions South Korea will be joined in the knockout stage by previous runners-up Japan, despite the Koreans winning the tie overall

May 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Suzhou (China)

PTI
An Se-young of South Korea celebrates after her win against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during their women’s singles match at the 2023 Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Suzhou in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on May 17, 2023.

An Se-young of South Korea celebrates after her win against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during their women’s singles match at the 2023 Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Suzhou in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on May 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number two An Se-young emphatically beat Japan’s top-ranked Akane Yamaguchi to help send South Korea into the next round of the Sudirman Cup as group winners on Wednesday.

Four-time champions South Korea will be joined in the knockout stage by previous runners-up Japan, despite the Koreans winning the tie overall.

Following Korean victories in mixed doubles and men’s singles, the decisive blow came when An defeated Yamaguchi 21-11, 21-15 in a battle between the two best women’s players on the planet.

This year’s edition of the biennial Sudirman Cup, hosted in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, has an extra edge because results count towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also into the quarter-finals in the mixed-team competition are holders China.

The hosts are clear favourites to retain the trophy, which they have won a record 12 times.

The formidable Chinese will take on Denmark -- the only other undefeated team in that group -- on Thursday in a final group-stage match-up before both countries proceed to the knockouts.

Earlier Wednesday, Malaysia beat Taiwan 4-1. Both teams also advance to the quarter-finals.

The Sudirman Cup is the first international sporting event in China since the country ditched its tough zero-Covid policies late last year.

