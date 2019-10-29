Other Sports

South Africa book their spot in Rugby Wold Cup finals

The Springboks beat Wales 19-16

South Africa battled its way into its third World Cup final on Sunday as the goalkicking of Handre Pollard and a try by Damian de Allende overwhelmed Wales 19-16. At almost every opportunity, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk sent the ball into the sky to gain territory, with his big forwards smashing into any red shirt and looked to Pollard to land penalties, which he duly did.

Wales stayed in touch at 9-9 via Dan Biggars penalties until De Allende forced his way through for the first try. Wales hit back through Josh Adams and it was 16-16 with six minutes to go until South Africa won another penalty that Pollard slotted to win the match.

