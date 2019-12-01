Sourabh Verma falls at the final hurdle

Comeback-girl Carolina Marin kept her date with a second title in 71 days but Sourabh Verma faltered at the final hurdle of the $150,000 Syed Modi International badminton tournament on Sunday.

Riding a wave of enviable crowd-support, the Olympic champion and fourth seed here eased to a 21-12, 21-16 triumph over Thai challenger Phittayaporn Chaiwan for her maiden title here.

On a day of straight-game finals that produced two new singles champions, Sourabh came a cropper as Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei, seeded eight, ended a three-year title-drought with a 21-15, 21-17 victory.

Energetic and accurate

Against a more energetic and accurate rival, Sourabh searched for answers but in vain. He did well to stay close in both games but the superiority of the Chinese Taipei player was never in doubt.

Ranked 22nd in the world and third in his country, Wang Tzu Wei was hardly stretched during the big points. Once he broke away from 10-all in the first game, the 36th-ranked Sourabh could not catch up.

In the second game, Sourabh battled back from 8-13 to make it 16-all, but thereafter, Wang Tzu Wei won five of the last six points.

Business like

Marin, a three-time World champion and ranked 18th in the world, went about her job in a business-like manner. She was comfortably ahead in the opening game. In the second, she easily bridged a five-point deficit. In fact, she won 15 of the last 20 points!

In January, Marin suffered a nasty fall during the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal and underwent a surgery on her right knee. Following an eight-month layoff, in six tournaments, Marin won the China Open in September, lost the French Open final and now has added a second title.

The mixed doubles final produced a surprise with the eighth seeded Russians Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova upstaging World No. 11 and top seeds from England, Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 21-18 21-16.

Even keel

The women’s doubles finalists, ranked third and fourth in Korea, fought on an even keel. Jung Kyung Eun, bronze-medallist in the 2016 Rio Olympics and currently ranked 14th in the world, partnering Baek Ha Na eventually won this rally-filled encounter 23-21, 21-15.

Seeded seventh, Jung and Baek matched the fourth seeds Chang Ye Na and Kim Hye Rin, ranked 12th in the world, all the way during the 28-minute first game before setting the pace with a 6-0 lead in the second.

China won the last title on offer by claiming the men’s doubles. Fifth seeds He Jiting and Tan Qiang stopped third seeds Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae of Korea 21-18, 21-19.

The results: Final: Men: Wang Tzu Wei (Tpe) bt Sourabh Verma 21-15, 21-17. Doubles: He Jiting and Tan Qiang (Chn) bt Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae (Kor) 21-18, 21-19.

Women: Carolina Marin (Esp) bt Phittayaporn Chaiwan (Tha) 21-12, 21-16. Doubles: Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun (Kor) bt Chang Ye Na and Kim Hye Rin (Kor) 23-21, 21-15.

Mixed doubles: Rodion Alimov (Rus) and Alina Davletova (Rus) bt Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith (Eng) 21-18, 21-16.