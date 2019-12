Sourabh on career-high 29th spot

Riding on his runners-up finish at the Syed Modi International, India’s Sourabh Verma on Tuesday achieved a career-best 29th spot in the latest BWF ranking.

The 26-year-old, who was the World No. 30 in 2012, had a decent season in which he claimed two BWF Super 100 titles at Hyderabad and Vietnam and also won the Slovenia International series in May.

On Sunday, Sourabh entered his maiden final of a Super 300 event at Lucknow before losing to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei. However, his progress to the final clash saw him jump seven places and grab 29th spot.

India thus became the only country to have six shuttlers inside the top 30. China is next best with five players inside the top 30.

Youngster Ashmita Chaliha, who had won the Tata Open India International Challenge and Dubai Interntaional Challenge last year, also made a jump of 18 places to break into the top-100.

The 20-year-old from Guwahati had reached the pre-quarterfinals at Lucknow last week in her only appearance in a Super 300 tournament. She had earlier entered semifinals of White Nights International challenge in July this year.

There was no change in the ranking of top players P.V. Sindhu (World No. 6) and Saina Nehwal (World No. 10), who had skipped the Syed Modi International.

Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth, who lost in the quarters and second round last week, also remained static at World No. 12 and 11 respectively.