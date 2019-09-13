Other Sports

Sourabh in semifinals

Second seed Sourabh Verma stormed into the men’s singles semifinals of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 after beating local hero Tien Minh Nguyen 21-13, 21-18 in 43 minutes on Friday.

Lakshya on course

In the Belgian International at Leuven, Lakshya Sen also made the last four after getting a walkover against top seed Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.

Earlier, Lakshya had dispatched Finland’s Eetu Heino 21-17, 21-12, while Caljouw had beaten Rahul Bharadwaj 21-14, 24-22.

