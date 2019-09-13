Sourabh in semifinals

Second seed Sourabh Verma stormed into the men’s singles semifinals of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 after beating local hero Tien Minh Nguyen 21-13, 21-18 in 43 minutes on Friday.

Lakshya on course

In the Belgian International at Leuven, Lakshya Sen also made the last four after getting a walkover against top seed Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.

Earlier, Lakshya had dispatched Finland’s Eetu Heino 21-17, 21-12, while Caljouw had beaten Rahul Bharadwaj 21-14, 24-22.