Other Sports

Sonam upsets Sakshi in 62kg trials

Promising wrestler and National champion Sonam Malik upset Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik again to book a berth in the Asian Olympic qualifying event and the Asian championships to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in mid-April.

Sonam defeated Sakshi 8-6 in the trials for the women’s 62kg weight category held in Lucknow on Monday. Sonam had beaten Sakshi in the final to win the National title in Agra on January 30.

Trials were held for women in five Olympic weight categories. Selection for the remaining four categories will be held on March 27.

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) has already earned an Olympic quota place.

The winners: 50kg: Seema; 57kg: Anshu Malik; 62kg: Sonam Malik; 68kg: Nisha; 76kg: Pooja.

Mar 22, 2021

