Sonam makes cut for Olympic qualifiers

Young Sonam Mailk downed Sakshi Malik for the second time in a row, this time by pinning the Olympic medallist, to make it to the Indian team for next month’s Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

Asked to re-appear in trials after not-so-strong performance at the Rome Ranking series event and the recently-concluded Asian Championships, the 18-year-old Sonam tore apart the challenge of established seniors in the 62kg competition.

She first got past Radhika and then caring little for reputations, Sonam beat the Asian Championship 59kg gold medallist Sarita Mor (3-1) in the semifinals before winning by fall against Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi in the final.

She pinned Sakshi in the second period when she was trailing 1-2 and one minute left in the bout.

Meanwhile, Kiran won the trial in 76kg.

The Asian Olympic Qualifiers will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from March 27-29. The finalists will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.