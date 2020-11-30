So rallies twice to keep final level

Carlsen seemingly not at his best in dramatic first set

Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So won with white to be locked 2-2 after a dramatic first set of the title-clash in the $100,000 Skilling Open online chess tournament on Sunday.

Rarely does Carlsen lose, but to see him lose twice in a set was almost unbelievable. So bounced back twice from deficit to level the match and later said Carlsen was clearly not playing his best chess.

Carlsen promptly punished a So mistake in the first game, with a decisive attack. In the second game, it was Carlsen who tripped into a checkmating net. Carlsen was seen giving vent to his frustration by punching the air in disgust.

But when the action resumed, Carlsen produced a masterclass and brilliantly won with white to regain his lead at 2-1.

In the fourth game, So brought Carlsen under time-pressure. The pressure took its toll and Carlsen cracked to leave the score at 2-2.

So said, “To beat Magnus twice is very special. I am very happy to compete with Magnus, he is the superior player by all measures and standards. I guess, he is not in his best form right now, so that gives me some chances."

