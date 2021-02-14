Other Sports

Wesley So holds Carlsen

Wesley So won the final rapid game on demand to draw level at 2-2 against Magnus Carlsen in the first set of their final clash in the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Saturday.

Carlsen took the lead by winning the second game with black and retained it following the drawn third game. So won the fourth with white to restore parity.

In the clash for third place, Teimour Radjabov clinched the first set against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2.5-1.5 after the last three games saw the players win with white.

The results (final):

Set One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Wesley So (USA) 2-2.

For third place (set one): Teimour Radjabov (Aze) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5-1.5.

