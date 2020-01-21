Other Sports

Snooker | Ranveer prevails over Mushtaq

In a thrilling match of the junior snooker at the National billiards and snooker championship here on Monday, Ranveer Duggal (Chandigarh) fought tooth and nail to get past Telangana’s Mushtaq Khan 3-2 (51-60, 68-29, 66-77, 56-44, 62-54(44). The former lost the first and third frames and was kept on his toes till the last frame. The decider saw a break of 44 points by Khan, evneutally Duggal won 62-54 to sneak through.Along with Duggal, Kreishh Gurbaxani, Rayaan Razmi, Rohit Rawat, S. Srikrishna, Karmesh Patel and Umar Ul Islam entered the knockout phase. Ranveer Singh Marwa, Digvijay Kadian, Barun Naik also made the grade.

Other results: Barun Naik (Odisha) bt Bikram Veer Singh (Delhi) 3-2 (13-68, 42-59, 57-20, 56-42, 60-37); Sumer Mago (Maharashtra) bt Rohit Rawat (Mah) 3-2 (38-58, 37-45, 72(72)-00, 47-21, 83-53).

