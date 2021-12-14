Snooker | Ishpreet, Amee corner glory

Champions: Ishpreet and Amee, who won the men’s and women’s titles on Tuesday.

Bhopal

14 December 2021 22:50 IST

Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Amee Kamani clinched the men’s and women’s snooker titles respectively in the billiards and snooker national championship here. The results (finals): Men: Ishpreet Singh Chadha bt Malkeet Singh 6-60, 80-40, 78-26, 52-69, 59-68, 85-04, 79-22, 71-32, 73-20 Advertising Advertising Women: Amee Kamani bt Anupama Ramchandran 79-66, 45-68, 67-15, 75-29.