Snehit upsets Samuel

India’s S. Snehit, ranked 415th in the world, shocked the 96th-ranked Samuel Walker of England 5-11, 3-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8 in the first round of the Czech Open table tennis tournament here on Monday.

Other results: Singles (round of 32): Men: G. Sathiyan bt Tomas Koldas (Cze) 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5; Manav Thakkar bt Victor Yefimov (Ukr) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8; Mudit Dani lost to Adam Klajber (Svk) 11-4, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8; Jeet Chandra bt Alexandre Robinot (Fra) 13-11, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2; Sanil Shetty lost to Yevhen Pryshchepa (Ukr) 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 14-12.

Women: Sreeja Akula bt Katsiaryna Baravok (Blr) 12-10, 12-10, 11-8, 13-11; Archana Kamath bt Marketa Sevcikova (Cze) 11-7, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10.

Mixed doubles (round of 16): Sanil & T. Reeth Rishya bt Pavel Platonov & Katsiaryna Baravok (Blr) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6; Manav & Archana bt Akos Kishegyi & Bernadett Balint (Hun) 13-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-7; Jeet & Selena Deepthi lost to Tomas Martinko & Zdena Blaskova (Cze) 11-9, 3-11, 11-13, 11-13.