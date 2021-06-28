Snehit to play in the Polish League

Snehit met with UKS Villa Verde Olesno owner Marek Tatarczuch to sign the contract. Special Arrangement.

Former youth national table tennis champion S. Fidel R Snehit signed to play for one year with the Polish First League Club UKS Villa Verde Olesno in the next season.

The city-based paddler, who also picked a bronze in the last senior nationals, met club owner Marek Tatarczuch and signed a contract on Sunday.

Excited

Snehit, who happens to be the only table tennis player from the state to play in the European league, said he was really excited to play in the league which would start in September this year.

“It is a new journey that would give me a great opportunity in terms of international match exposure,” said Snehit, a final year Mass Communication and Journalism student of St Joseph's College.

Snehit has been in Spain for the last two months playing club league championship before moving over to Poland where he won a league title last week.

He is all set to play in a couple of league matches in Germany in July before coming to Hyderabad to attend his final examinations.

Thanks coach

Snehit thanked his coach Somnath Ghosh of 'Somnath Ghosh MLR-UTT Academy' for his strong support and guidance.

“I am happy for Snehit. It is a great opportunity for him to be in the league of international players,” Ghosh said.