Snehit goes down in Table Tennis singles final

NEW DELHI

20 September 2021 02:00 IST

Indians pick up bronze medals in men’s doubles

India’s Fidel R. Snehit lost to World No. 46 Kril Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan 6-11, 9-11, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11 in the singles final of the ITTF Kazakhstan International Open table tennis in Karaganda.

Siddhesh Pande and Mudit Dani and Snehit and Sudhanshu Grover finished with bronze medals after losing their respective men’s doubles semifinals.

Saudi Arabia’s Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi defeated Mudit and Siddhesh 3-0 while the Kazakh pair of Alan Kurmangaliyev and Kirill Gerassimenko beat Snehit and Sudhanshu 3-2.

Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen made the women’s doubles title clash, outclassing Uzbek duo of Kamila Khalikova and Mekhriniso Norkulova 3-1.

The Indians will take on Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia.