Other Sports

Snehit goes down in Table Tennis singles final

Indian paddlers Siddhesh Pande, Mudit Dani, Fidel R Snehit and Sudhanshu Grover pose after winning the bronze medals in men’s doubles event at ITTF Kazakhstan International Open 2021 on September 19, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI NEW DELHI 20 September 2021 02:00 IST
Updated: 20 September 2021 01:22 IST

Indians pick up bronze medals in men’s doubles

India’s Fidel R. Snehit lost to World No. 46 Kril Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan 6-11, 9-11, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11 in the singles final of the ITTF Kazakhstan International Open table tennis in Karaganda.

Siddhesh Pande and Mudit Dani and Snehit and Sudhanshu Grover finished with bronze medals after losing their respective men’s doubles semifinals.

Saudi Arabia’s Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi defeated Mudit and Siddhesh 3-0 while the Kazakh pair of Alan Kurmangaliyev and Kirill Gerassimenko beat Snehit and Sudhanshu 3-2.

Advertising
Advertising

Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen made the women’s doubles title clash, outclassing Uzbek duo of Kamila Khalikova and Mekhriniso Norkulova 3-1.

The Indians will take on Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia.

Comments
More In Other Sports
sport
sports event
table tennis
Read more...