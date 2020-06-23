Badminton | Smart planning is very important, says Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu.

HYDERABAD

23 June 2020 22:22 IST

‘The lockdown also helped us learn new things in life’

World champion P.V. Sindhu feels it is very important to plan the tournament schedule smartly whenever it is viable to resume.

“Yes, we all wanted to play in the 2020 Olympics which was just two months away when the COVID-19 crisis hit hard globally.

Will be ready

“But, then again, it is a question of one year and, hopefully, we will all be ready for the Games if everything goes fine,” the 24-year-old Sindhu said during a live interaction on Instagram as part of the Olympic Day Workout on Tuesday which featured 21 top athletes from across the world.

“It is very important to plan smartly the tournament schedule once the action begins on the circuit. I know every individual has a different mindset. But the key will be to stay positive,” she said.

“The next big event scheduled for us is Chinese Taipei in September this year if everything is fine. Yes, definitely waiting for that to happen,” Sindhu said.

“These are hard times and it is equally important to keep oneself busy to stay positive,” she said.

“This lockdown also helped us learn new things in life,” she added.

“Life comes first so the emphasis right now is on safety and that is the reason I have been training at home to stay in touch with the game,” she replied to a query.

“Fitness is obviously the priority during this phase and I am glad that I am in the right frame of mind,” she added.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist also said that she is ready and keeps believing in herself.

“I have five medals in the Worlds — two bronze, two silver and a gold — but definitely eager to win some more. Working really hard and will give my best,” she said with a big smile.

Sindhu also gave a glimpse of her fitness consciousness, saying, “I do yoga, meditation apart from the regular exercises to keep my body fit as they help us stay focused.”