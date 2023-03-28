ADVERTISEMENT

Skipper Raspreet Sidhu strikes a positive note

March 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Pushpa Senthil, Darshini, Raspreet Sidhu, Kavya Singla, ready to play the best in Asia Cup 3x3 basketball in Singapore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The captain of Indian women’s basketball team Raspreet Sidhu exuded confidence on the eve of the Asia Cup 3x3 basketball championship at the Singapore Sports Hub.

“It is an honour for me to lead the team. It is my 19th year playing for the national team. The team is confident and we will strive to bring a medal back home”, said the 33-year-old Raspreet, who serves as the Head of Sports for Shiv Nadar Schools.

Having been part of Indian teams that won the silver in Asian Indoor Games in 2009 and later the gold in 2011, Raspreet has rich experience, especially in the 3x3 format which is played in the Olympics as well.

“The 3x3 format makes it a level playing field. It is extremely fast paced. The team is excited and well prepared. The Indian team has won many medals in this format. We play four teams, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Tahiti and Sri Lanka, in the qualifying stage”, explained Raspreet.

Puspa Senthil Kumar, Darshini and Kavya Singla are the other members of the women’s team.

The Asia Cup features 43 teams in all in the men’s and women’s sections. The first two days will have qualifying matches.

