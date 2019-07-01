Other Sports

SJFI honour for Padukone

Prakash Padukone.

Prakash Padukone.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain / The Hindu

The annual general meeting of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday decided to confer its highest honour — the SJFI Medal — to badminton stalwart Prakash Padukone.

Padukone was chosen for the honour for his wholesome contribution to sport and for record-breaking reign in the National and international scene.

Besides, the meeting also decided to jointly award Pankaj Advani (billiards and snooker) and Bajrang Punia (wrestling) with the SJFI Sportsperson of the Year 2019, Saurabh Choudhary (shooting) as the Emerging Talent of Year 2019 and the Vidarbha cricket team as the Team of the Year 2019.

