Six-time champion Marquez not to return before 2021

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who has not raced since fracturing his arm in the season-opener, will sit out the final two events on the 2020 calendar, his Honda team announced on Tuesday.

Marquez, 27, had won the title four years in a row but has been sidelined since crashing out of the Spanish GP in Jerez on July 19.

The Spaniard will now focus on a return to the track in 2021. MotoGP organisers last weekend released a provisional calendar featuring 20 races.

Recovery continues

“As his recovery continues, Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team confirm he will not participate in the remainder of the 2020 MotoGP season and aims to return to racing in 2021,” Honda said in a statement.

“This season I will not compete again. After evaluating how the arm is doing with the doctors and my team, we have decided that the best option is to return next year,” Marquez tweeted.

“It’s time to continue with the recovery. Thanks for the messages of support. Looking forward to returning in 2021.”

Marquez underwent surgery following his fall in Spain, and was initially declared fit for the following race before eventually dropping out of qualifying.

He had a second operation in August after an accident caused by opening a window at his home, which damaged a titanium plate inserted into his right arm during the first surgery.

In his absence, compatriot and former Moto3 champion Joan Mir has surged to the top of the championship.

The 23-year-old Suzuki rider won last week’s European MotoGP in Valencia and leads Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins by 37 points. He can secure the title with another podium finish at the same Ricardo Tormo circuit in Sunday's Valencia GP.