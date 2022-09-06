Siva makes a splash with new meet mark

Karnataka’s S. Siva swam to a National record in the 200m individual medley in the National aquatic championships at the Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

S. Siva set a new meet record in the 200m individual medley and bagged two gold medals and a bronze on the opening day of the National aquatic championships at the Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex here on Tuesday.

Despite heavy rains and high humidity, the 21-year-old Karnataka swimmer, who had claimed a silver last year, clocked 2:05.64 to leave Sajan Prakash’s 2018 performance of 2:05.83 behind. Siva had clocked 2:05.43 in the Khelo India University Games in April last.

Siva was also part of the Karnataka team that won the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and got a bronze in the mixed 4x50m medley.

“I am getting closer to the qualifying mark of the Asian Games. I am doing the 400m medley to improve my endurance and it will help better my timing in the 200m medley,” said Siva.

Chahat sets new record

Chahat Arora set a new record of 32.94, bettering her own mark of 33.62 in last year’s meet in Bengaluru, in women’s 50m breaststroke heats. She went on to claim the title as well.

The results: Men: 400m freestyle: 1. Vishal Grewal (Del) 4:03.55, 2. Shivank Vishwanath (Kar) 4:09.02, 3. Yug Chelani (Raj) 4:01.63; 50m breaststroke: 1. Likith S.P. (SSCB) 28.71, Danush Suresh (TN) 29.24, 3. Shwejal Mankar (Mah) 29.28; 200m medley: 1. Siva S. (Kar) 2:05.64 (NMR), 2. Benedicton Rohit B. (TN) 2:08.93, 3. Swadesh Mondal (SSCB) 2:10.99; 4x200m relay: 1. Karnataka (Shivank, Dhyan Balakrishna, Prithvi M., Siva S.) 7:54.39, 2. SSCB (Kuntal Giri, Aniket Chavan, Unnikrishnan, S. Rudrash, Manoj Mishra) 7:56.40, 3. RSPB (Emil Robin Singh, Sushrut Suryakant Kapse, Soumyajit Saha, Sanu Debnath) 7:57.74.

Women: 400m freestyle: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Del) 4:30.25, 2. Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 4:33.25, 3. Shivangi Sarma (Asm) 4:35.83; 50m breaststroke: 1. Chahat Arora (Pun) 33.22, 2. Vihitha Nayana (Kar) 34.77, 3. Manavi Varma (Kar) 35.04; 200m medley: 1. Disha Bhandari (U.P.) and Manavi Varma (Kar) 2:27.28, 3. Richa Mishra (AIP) 2:28.73; 4x50m mixed relay: 1. Gujarat (Maana Patel, Dishant Mehta, Anshul Kothari, Diya Patel) 1:52.67, 2. Assam (Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika, Bhargav Phukan, Astha Choudhary, Shivangi Sarma) 1:53.65, 3. Karnataka (Siva S., Pruthvik D.S., Tanishi Gupta, Latiesha Mandanna) 1:54.64.